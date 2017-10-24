Sixth grade teacher killed in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) – Police are investigating the murder of a middle school teacher who was discovered dead in her Strongsville home on Monday.

Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was found stabbed in her home on Blazing Star Drive late Monday night. She was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Her husband called 911 at 9 p.m. to report the incident. During the call, he said, “I think someone killed my wife.”

Pleskovic was a teacher at Strongsville Middle School. District officials released a statement regarding the incident:

We have been informed of an investigation being conducted by the Strongsville Police Department regarding an incident at the home of one of our 6th grade teachers. As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment any further at this time. We will, however, have crisis counselors on hand for students to speak with as we are aware this is unsettling and has been publicized through the media.”

Police and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations remained on scene at the home surrounded by crime scene tape into the early morning hours on Tuesday.