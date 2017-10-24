Storm Team 27: Breezy, light rain



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered showers will stay in the forecast today. It will be a much cooler day with temperatures in the 50s. The cooler weather will stick around through the middle of the week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. (40%)

High: 57

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible. (20%)

Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 38

Friday: Partly cloudy.

High: 62 Low: 40

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 39

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 46 Low: 36

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers . (30%)

High: 45 Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers . (20%)

High: 49 Low: 37