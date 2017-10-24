Storm Team 27: Cool and wet for your evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered clouds and spotty showers stick around for the night. Best chance for showers tomorrow will be afternoon and early evening. Hail is possible in areas and winds will be gusty tonight. Overnight temperatures nearing the low 40s, even 30s.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible. (40%)

Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 47

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 52 Low: 35

Friday: Partly cloudy.

High: 63 Low: 46

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (60%)

High: 62 Low: 50

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 46 Low: 40

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers . (30%)

High: 44 Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 46 Low: 37