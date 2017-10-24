Storm Team 27: Cooler with scattered showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Scattered showers will stay in the forecast today. It will be a much cooler day with temperatures in the 50s. The cooler weather will stick around through the middle of the week.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Windy. (40%)
High: 57
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. (20%)
Low: 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 49
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 38
Friday: Partly cloudy.
High: 62 Low: 40
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 57 Low: 39
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 36
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers . (30%)
High: 45 Low: 34
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers . (20%)
High: 49 Low: 37
.