Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Scattered showers will stay in the forecast today. It will be a much cooler day with temperatures in the 50s. The cooler weather will stick around through the middle of the week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. (40%)
High: 57

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible. (20%)
Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 54   Low: 38

Friday: Partly cloudy.
High: 62   Low: 40

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 57   Low: 39

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 46   Low: 36

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers . (30%)
High: 45   Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers . (20%)
High: 49   Low: 37

