T-shirts in slain Girard officer’s memory to benefit family

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County company Select Sportswear is offering t-shirts in memory of slain Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.

The store will be selling the shirts on Wednesday at its Howland and Niles stores.

The front of the shirt says “Never Forgotten” and the back says “In Loving Memory: Officer Justin Leo,” depicting a thin blue line American flag.

All proceeds from the first 100 shirts sold will be donated to Officer Leo’s family. After that, some of the proceeds will be taken out to pay for the cost of the shirt and the rest will go to the family.

Select Sportswear will not receive any of the proceeds and its employees are donating their time.

The company is asking for $10 per shirt but encourages customers to pay more as a donation to the family.

WKBN has set up an online form for viewers to leave memories of how Officer Leo touched their lives, as well as messages of condolence for the family.

