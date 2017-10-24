Testimony continues in Howland capital murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Testimony continues today in the trial for Nasser Hamad in Warren.

Hamad is on trial for capital murder charges in connection with a February shooting at his Howland home that killed two and injured three.

Day one of the trial wrapped up at the Trumbull County Courthouse on Monday, with testimony from an off-duty Howland firefighter who witnessed the shooting.

Testimony resumes today with April Trent and John Shively, two of the three surviving victims.

WKBN is in the courtroom and will have the latest developments online and on 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.