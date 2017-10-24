Vigil to remember fallen Girard officer expected to draw hundreds

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A prayer service to help provide comfort and peace for those coming to terms with slain Girard Police Officer Justin Leo’s death will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Leo was killed in the line of duty while responding to what was reported as a domestic incident on Indiana Avenue.

It’s expected to be a full house for the vigil at St. Rose Church on Main Street in Girard.

Hundreds of community members lined the streets Monday to pay respects as Officer Leo’s body was escorted home.

There will be more chances to honor the fallen officer this week.

Public calling hours will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

A Mass service on Sunday, Oct. 29 will be held at Beeghly Center on Youngstown State’s campus at 1 p.m.

Leo will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery, following a private committal service.

Justin Leo Obituary

WKBN has set up an online form for viewers to leave memories of how Officer Leo has touched their lives, as well as messages of condolence for the family.

