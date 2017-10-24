Waneda May Greathouse Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Waneda May Greathouse, age 86, of Newton Falls entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Waneda was born on August 2, 1931 in Annamoriah, West Virginia the daughter of the late Morrison and Hulda (Ewing) Hendrickson.

She has lived in Newton Falls for the past year, formerly of Annamoriah, West Virginia.

Waneda married Holly Roscoe Greathouse, Jr. on December 24, 1949. Waneda and Holly were blessed with 67 years of marriage.

She was a member of the Beacon of Hope Baptist Church.

Loving memories of Waneda will be carried on by her husband, Holly Roscoe Greathouse, Jr. of Newton Falls; daughter, Mary (Steve) Newlon of Phillipi, West Virginia; son, David (Joyce) Greathouse of Newton Falls; daughter-in-law, Vicky Greathouse of Annamoriah, West Virginia; sister, Rosie (Charlie) White of Creston, West Virginia; grandchildren, Heidi (Steve) Phillips, Gary (Melissa) Greathouse, Angela Slomchek and Richard Greathouse; 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Waneda was preceded in death by her son, Holly W. Greathouse; granddaughter, Lilie Greathouse; sisters, Genevieve and Elizabeth and brothers, Earnest and Denzil Hendrickson.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Snyder Chapel Church in Annamoriah, West Virginia with calling hours two hours prior from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Waneda will be laid to rest at Annamoriah Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations may be made to Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, 3559 N. Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44483 in Waneda’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.