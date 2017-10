WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was indicted by a federal grand jury on a heroin trafficking charge.

Shawn L. Price, 37, knowingly distributed heroin on Aug. 10 and 24, 2016, according to the indictment.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Katz.