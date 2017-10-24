Warren murder case ends in guilty plea

Douglas Day was accused of shooting two women, killing one of them

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County murder case came to an end today with a guilty plea.

Douglas Day accepted a conviction to the indictment which charged him with aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Day was accused of shooting at a car carrying his girlfriend, Tiffany Lambert, and her mother, Catherine Lambert. Tiffany was hit by two bullets but lived. Her mother was shot in the neck and died.

The shooting happened outside an apartment in Mesopotamia.

According to court documents, Tiffany Lambert was leaving the apartment they shared following an argument. Her mother was there to pick her up at the home on Kinsman Road. Day followed Tiffany armed with two handguns and used both to shoot the women.

