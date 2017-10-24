Workers with disabilities good fit for seasonal work

The Purple Cat is a local business that promotes awareness of the issue year round. They offer day programs, job training, and job opportunities

By Published: Updated:
Purple cat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and one of the issues facing people with disabilities is finding employment.

The Purple Cat is a local business that promotes awareness of the issue year round. They offer day programs, job training, and job opportunities.

Their goal is to teach clients with disabilities life skills so that they can be successful in any employment opportunity.

“With the Christmas season coming up, this is an excellent time for employers when they need extra help,” said Jimmy Sutman, Purple Cat founder. “I just saw JCPenny is hiring 400 people to work the holiday season. Our folks with disabilities would be perfect for that.”

Sutman says it work doesn’t have to be full-time, part-time or have benefits, some businesses start with just a few hours a week.

Anyone interested can call the local board developmental disabilities listed below or the Purple Cat.

  • Mahoning DD – (330)-797-2825
  • Trumbull DD – (330) 652-9800
  • Columbiana County DD – (330) 424-7788
  • Mercer County DD – (419) 586 – 2369

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s