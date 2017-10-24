Youngstown crime activity: Man charged with having pot says, ‘I like to smoke’

Tuesday, Oct. 17

3:08 p.m. – 2200 block of Selma Ave., Christopher Caffey, 18, charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop after an accident. According to police, a school bus driver told police that a Dodge Intrepid hit her bus at the corner of Cottage Grove and E. Boston Avenue. Police traced the license to a home on Selma Avenue, where they encountered Caffey. Caffey told officers he hit the bus put panicked and left because he didn’t have a valid license, the report stated.

6:30 p.m. – South Avenue, Nautika Moss, 18, was issued a citation for drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. Police said when they searched the vehicle, they found over 80 Tramadol pills in separate blister packs found in the driver’s side door and glove compartment.

6:50 p.m. – Oakwood Avenue, Robert Brown, 56, was issued a citation for a traffic offense and driving under suspension. According to a police report, officers were on routine patrol when they say they saw Brown run a red light on Oakwood Avenue and then drive around a school bus that was letting students off at the corner of Oakwood and Hazelwood avenues. The bus had its lights flashing and stop sign out. Officers pulled Brown over and discovered that he had 13 open driving suspensions and 27 prior convictions. Police said Brown told them he ran the stop light and passed the bus because his passenger was having a diabetic attack. When police asked the woman if she needed an ambulance, she said no and walked away, the report stated.

9:37 p.m. – N. Phelps Street, the manager of Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts said three men walked into the restaurant and took an unknown amount of money that was placed in a book at the serving station. According to a police report, the men walked into the restaurant and asked the cook “where the guy with the suspenders was.” The manager told police he thinks the suspects were talking about him because he wears suspenders. The manager was upstairs doing paperwork and came down later, talked briefly with the men and then walked away. When the manager returned, he noticed that money was taken from a book that was lying at the serving station. When the manager started looking for the book, the three men quickly left. Surveillance video shows one of the men leaning near the serving station and putting something in his pocket, the report stated.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

10:15 a.m. – Wood and Commerce streets, a man and woman were cited for drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in public. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of loitering. When they arrived, the encountered Ciara Brown and Devon Anderson. Police said Anderson was smoking marijuana and Brown had an open can of beer sitting next to her. Anderson was cited for drug possession, and Brown was cited for open container.

11:21 a.m. – 600 block of E. Dewey Ave., Jose Luis Castro, 52, charged with unauthorized removal after police say they caught him taking metal from a vacant house. According to a police report, Castro initially told police that he knew the owner and had permission to take the metal but then later said he did not.

7:13 p.m. – 2000 Stewart St., a woman said someone broke into her house and took a TV, radio, stereo and VCR. Police said the door was damaged and the woman said it had been kicked in. Officers recovered a bloody tissue at the scene that was logged as evidence.

11:15 p.m. – S. Lakeview Avenue, Jesse Stewart and James Perry, both 19, were charged with aggravated murder. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports a man being shot. When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Evan Amos with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses said Amos heard a knock at the door and when he answered, he was shot several times. Police said Amos was a robbery target and that when he resisted, he was shot.

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:15 p.m. – Saranac Avenue, Raymon Autry, 19, was charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. According to a police report, officers were responding to a vehicle that was impeding the flow of traffic when they discovered Autry behind the wheel and that he did not have a valid driver’s license. Further investigation revealed a loaded handgun on the floor of the vehicle. Autry was also cited for operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Sunday, Oct. 22

12:29 a.m. – 400 block of Madera, a woman told police that people have been trying to live inside her 91-year-old father’s garage. She said she found burning charcoals on the cement floor and bedding near the fire. The woman put the fire out with a garden hose.

7:32 p.m. – Albert St., Alexander Richardson, 29, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found three baggies of marijuana in Richardson’s pocket and a large sealed bag on the floor of the vehicle. Police said they also found a large sum of cash on Richardson. Police noted that Richardson told them the marijuana was his and said, “I like to smoke.”

9:27 p.m. – 2700 Julian Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his home and took money and ammunition. The man said a back window in the house was open but that it was closed when he left for work.

9:44 p.m. – 2500 block of Tyrell Ave., a woman said she was walking toward the front of an apartment building when a man approached her, pulled a gun and put it to her head and said, “Where the money at?” The woman said the man hit her in the head and took her diaper bag, according to a police report. The woman told police that the diaper bag contained her iPhone and keys. Witnesses said they saw a gold, two-door vehicle parked outside the building just before the robbery.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

