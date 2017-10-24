Youngstown police: Man pulls gun on woman, takes diaper bag

The incident happened about 9 p.m. at apartments in the 2500 block of Tyrell Ave. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman was robbed outside of an apartment building.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. Monday at apartments in the 2500 block of Tyrell Ave.

According to a police report, a 24-year-old woman said she was walking towards the front of the apartment building when a man approached her, pulled a gun and put it to her head and said, “Where the money at?”

The woman said she didn’t know what the man was talking about. She said he hit her in the head with his fist and took the diaper bag she was carrying.

The woman said the diaper bag contained her iPhone and keys.

Witnesses said they saw a gold, two-door vehicle parked outside the building just before the robbery.

The suspect was only described as a man in his 20s, 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

.

