STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are charged with a hold up over the weekend in Struthers.

Alex Parent and Frank Emerson are facing aggravated robbery charges.

The pair appeared in Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

Police say the men robbed clerks at the Circle K convenience store on Maplewood at gunpoint on Monday.

Parent was arrested Tuesday, while Emerson turned himself into police Tuesday night.