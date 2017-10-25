Argil A. Bates Obituary

CORLTLAND, Ohio – Argil A. Bates, 77, of Cortland, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

He was born on July 14, 1940 to Charles and Wanda (Larrison) Bates.

He attended Johnson High School and then married his lifelong love, Mary “Betty” Cooper on September 8, 1962, she survives.

He worked for Warren Sanitary Milk Co. for ten years and later for Trumbull County Engineer Department as a truck operator, retiring after 28 years.

Argil’s love of the outdoors started at a young age, working on neighbor Ted’s farm. He was always willing to lend a hand to help, he helped his friend farm and enjoyed taking care of his neighbors and plowing their driveways. He liked to fish for walleye on Lake Erie, walking and biking in Mosquito Lake Park, cooking over an open fire, going to flea markets and festivals and always managed to find the long way home on a country road.

Argil enjoyed his retirement to the fullest, traveling to resorts in the Caribbean, Mexico, Florida, Canada and more recently out west to see his son.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Sara) Bates of Sparks, Nevada; a granddaughter, Haley (Brent) Harrison of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a grandson, Taylor Bates of Youngstown and two great-grandsons, Landon and Ethan Harrison. He is also survived by his brother, James (Sondra) Bates of Cortland and sisters, Roberta Mescall of Chesterfield, Virginia, Linda Culler of Clemmons, North Carolina, Cheryl Simmons of Greene and Candy (Alan) Kaczur of Cortland; as well as close friends and neighbors who’s support will never be forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kay Jaster and nephew, Jan Mescall.

A heartfelt thanks to the teams of MVI Home Care and Hospice, especially Sam, Nick and Ann for their warm, loving care.

Argil disliked funerals and his final wish was to not have one. He asked instead for family and friends to do a kind deed in his memory.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.