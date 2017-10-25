Boardman crime activity: Shots fired in apartment, vehicle

Friday, Oct. 20

11:30 a.m. – 400 block of McClurg Rd., Jamison Kennedy, 44, of Poland, arrested and charged with felony theft and domestic violence. A woman reported that Kennedy assaulted her and stole her car. She told police she was dating Kennedy and met him in prison in 2011. He was released in August after serving 10 years for assault on a police officer and escape, according to a police report. Kennedy denied the woman’s allegations and said the vehicle belonged to him, despite it being registered to the woman.

Saturday, Oct. 21

12:36 a.m. – Glenwood Avenue and Wildwood Drive, Nicholas Dundics, 30, arrested and charged with OVI and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police said Dundics was pulled over for swerving in the roadway and nearly striking a curb. Police said a passenger admitted that she and Dundics had been drinking. Police reported that Dundics appeared intoxicated and had a pistol and ammunition in the vehicle. Police said his blood-alcohol content was .155, over the legal limit of .08.

5:20 a.m. – 100 block of Beechwood Dr., a 16-year-old Youngstown boy was arrested and charged with theft, fleeing and eluding, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest. Police said the boy stole a couple’s car and was arrested after crashing it. The keys were inside the vehicle and it was unlocked at the time it was stolen.

7:03 p.m. – Market Street and Willow Drive, James Levy, 48, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with trafficking in drugs and obstructing official business. An officer pulled over a vehicle and reported smelling marijuana inside. The officer noted there were three children in the back seat. Police searched the car and reported finding a plastic bag containing 27.2 grams of marijuana, empty sandwich bags, $132 in cash, and a digital scale with marijuana residue, as well as a marijuana grinder.

Monday, Oct. 23

3:36 a.m. – 4500 block of Simon Rd., a couple reported that someone fired a gun into their apartment. Police said there were bullet holes in the windshield of a vehicle and through the windows and siding of their apartment. No one was hurt. The couple gave police the name of a suspect and police are investigating.

7:55 a.m. – location redacted from report, a man who travels to high schools to speak about positive behaviors reported receiving a voicemail from an unknown woman who made a threat and referenced mass shootings.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

9:20 a.m. – 8100 block of Market St., Scott McCleery, 38, of Girard, arrested on a warrant for an inducing panic charge. Police said McCleery was found slumped over behind the wheel of a car parked at Youngstown Dance Supply on July 8, 2016. Police believed he overdosed on narcotics.

7:09 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman-Poland Rd., Casey Johnston, 22, arrested and charged with public indecency, disorderly conduct, and open container. Police said after being removed from Plato’s Closet for strange behavior, Johnston took her pants off in a car parked in Sleepy Hollow Sleep Shop’s lot. Police said she was also drinking in the vehicle.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

