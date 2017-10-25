Bonnie L. Vandervort Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Bonnie L. VanDervort, age 79, died Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Warren.

Bonnie was born to the late Richard L. Nutt and Margaret (Nuth) Donaldson.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Bonnie was a waitress at Edie’s Family Restaurant for over 30 years and enjoyed every moment.

Bonnie enjoyed her family, she absolutely adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s functions. Bonnie was a baseball fan, including the Cleveland Indians.

She was a faithful member of the Warren Baptist Temple.

Besides her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, James M. VanDervort; her stepson, James VanDervort, and her brothers, Richard and David Nutt.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Karlis Larson II, Michele (Charles) Watson and Barry Larson; stepchildren, Robin VanDervort, Lynn Breeze and Rick VanDervort; a brother, James Nutt and five grandchildren, Alexandra Larson, Karlis Larson III, Audra Larson, Austin Watson and Courtney Watson.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 30 at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. in Warren.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 at the chapel with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.

Interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park.