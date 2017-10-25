Browns going back to rookie QB Kizer to start in London

The Cleveland Browns have changed QBs 20 times in the past 44 games and started 28 quarterbacks since 1999.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, right, is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – The Browns’ quarterback roulette wheel has spun back to DeShone Kizer.

The rookie will start Sunday when Cleveland travels to London to play the Minnesota Vikings. Browns coach Hue Jackson pulled Kizer in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Tennessee after the 21-year-old threw interceptions on consecutive possessions bridging the second and third quarters.

Kizer has thrown a league-high 11 interceptions. Jackson benched Kizer at halftime of Cleveland’s Oct. 8 game against the New York Jets and started Kevin Hogan the following week at Houston. Kizer returned to the starting lineup last week only to be yanked again.

The back and forth is nothing new to the Browns, who have changed QBs 20 times in the past 44 games and started 28 quarterbacks since 1999.

Jackson is just 1-22 in two seasons but insists he is not coaching for his job.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s