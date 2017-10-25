Carolyn Lee Wagner Obituary

October 25, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Carolyn Lee Wagner, 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

She was born on April 27, 1935.

Funeral services are currently pending.

Funeral arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.