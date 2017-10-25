Catherine Postlethwait Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Services celebrating the life of Catherine Postlethwait will be held Monday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lane Funeral Home-Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Catherine was born May 28, 1928 in Mineral Ridge the daughter of Milo and Beatrice (Caswell) Bowman and was a lifelong area resident.

Catherine was a member of the former Mineral Ridge Methodist Church and presently a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge.

She was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and retired after 22 years as a cook at Seaborn Elementary School in 2004.

She was past President and member of the Mineral Ridge VFW Auxiliary and member of Rebekah Lodge #608 of Mineral Ridge.

One of Catherine’s greatest loves was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.

Catherine will be sadly missed by her children, Gerald (Marlee) Postlethwait of McDonald, Linda Day of Youngstown, Nancy (David) Pugh and James (Patty) Postlethwait both of Mineral Ridge. She is also survived by her brother, Pete (Betty) Bowman of Weatherford, Texas; grandchildren, Russ (Sarah) Day, Jeri Lee (Mike) O’Brien, Nicole (Ray) Hobbs, Kim (Joel) Barkelew, Angel Postlethwait, Brian (Nicole Pugh, Matthew Pugh, Brooke (Jeff) Kaschak, McKenzie Shaffer, Robbie Postlethwait, Abbie Postlethwait and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior whom she married June 19, 1948 and died in 1996 and her son, Robert.

The Postlethwait family would like to thank the staff at Humility House Assisted Living and Dr. Richard Catterlin for the kind and compassionate care given to Catherine.

The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations to the Humility House Assisted Living activities fund.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 29 at the Lane Funeral Home-Mineral Ridge Chapel.

