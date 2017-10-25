CBS names Jeff Glor as evening news anchor

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS has named Jeff Glor as the new anchor of the “CBS Evening News.”

The network on Wednesday appointed the 42-year-old Glor to a job that has been held by Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Bob Schieffer, Katie Couric and, most recently, Scott Pelley. Glor, from upstate New York, has been with CBS News for 10 years as a reporter and fill-in anchor on various broadcasts and CBS’ digital operation.

Anthony Mason has filled in for the past several months. Mason will continue as an evening news reporter and co-host of CBS’ Saturday morning broadcast.

“Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance – from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time,” said CBS News President David Rhodes. “In his more than 10 years at CBS News, Jeff has earned the trust of viewers and his colleagues. He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the EVENING NEWS into a digital future.”

Glor will compete with David Muir at ABC and Lester Holt at NBC.