Community program targets at-risk men for domestic abuse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Officer Justin Leo was killed while answering a domestic violence call. Across the country, 20 percent of all officers killed in the line of duty were responding to the same type of situation – that’s according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

There is a new program in Youngstown to help stop domestic violence before it starts. Domestic Violence Call is a program through the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV). It based on a program that has been used to fight gang violence for years.

“We concentrate a lot on the victims, which we should, but we wanted to look at perpetrators as well because there are two sides to this,” said CIRV Director Guy Burney.

Prosecutors, police and probation officers are on the lookout for men who haven’t committed domestic violence yet but are at risk based on past actions. Those men are called in and offered counseling.

The program is voluntary. The goal is to help men learn how to control their anger and prevent domestic violence from happening.

Youngstown City Prosecutor Dana Lantz said since the program is voluntary, it’s her job to convince the men to participate.

“We can’t force anyone to take advantage of the opportunity we are giving them,” Lantz said. “My role is to express to them what happens if they don’t participate and they continue down the path they are on.”

The hope is that the men will act as leaders in fighting against domestic violence. And that, organizers say, will make the city safer for everybody.