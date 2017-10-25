Cortland PD makes arrest in ATM robbery

Surveillance video and partial license plate information led police to an arrest

Published: Updated:
Jason Dibell

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Cortland arrested a man in connection to a robbery at an ATM in the city.

Jason Dibell, 44, of Fowler, turned himself in to police on Monday.

Police say Dibell approached a 41-year-old woman at the Huntington Bank ATM in High Street Friday night and demanded money.

The woman was able to drive off but left her card behind and $200.

Surveillance video and partial information from Dibell’s license plate led police to his home in Fowler.

When officers went to the house, Dibell was not there but they were able to communicate with him and advised him to turn himself in.

Police say Dibell confessed to the robbery and said that he has a drug problem and knew he “screwed up.”

