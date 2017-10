SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A bank customer in Pennsylvania is being called a hero for stepping up and stopping a robbery.

Robert Sakosky was inside the Honesdale National Bank on Friday when a masked man rushes in waving a gun. When the man ordered the clerk to fill up a bag with money, Sakosky suddenly attacked the robber.

Sakosky threw the man to the ground, tossing the bag of money away. In the tussle, the robber is unmasked and walks out the door.

The robber was quickly caught.