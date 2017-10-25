Defendants plead guilty to killing Masury man during robbery

David Madumelu and Daniel Kitchen were charged in the robbery and shooting death of 34-year-old Josh Beasley

By Published: Updated:
Daniel Kitchen & David Madumelu

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two defendants on trial for the murder of a Masury man took a plea deal on Wednesday.

David Madumelu and Daniel Kitchen, both of Columbus, were charged in the robbery and shooting death of 34-year-old Josh Beasley. 

Wednesday, Madumelu pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and attempted murder. He was sentenced to 34 years to life in prison.

Daniel Kitchen pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. He received a 20-year-to-life sentence.

Prosecutors say Madumelu and Kitchen went up to Beasley outside the Four Seasons Flea Market. He’d stopped there to make a phone call.

They then took Beasley’s wallet before killing him.

Police say a witness identified Madumelu and Kitchen as the shooters. 

Tuesday, Beasley’s mother, Kathy DeRico, tearfully recalled the phone conversation with police when she learned her son had been killed.

“And my son was shot, out at the flea market, and he had died,” she said.

Both men are already serving prison sentences for similar robberies in the Columbus area.

 

Joshua James Beasley
Joshua Beasley was killed

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s