Defendants plead guilty to killing Masury man during robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two defendants on trial for the murder of a Masury man took a plea deal on Wednesday.

David Madumelu and Daniel Kitchen, both of Columbus, were charged in the robbery and shooting death of 34-year-old Josh Beasley.

Wednesday, Madumelu pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and attempted murder. He was sentenced to 34 years to life in prison.

Daniel Kitchen pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. He received a 20-year-to-life sentence.

Prosecutors say Madumelu and Kitchen went up to Beasley outside the Four Seasons Flea Market. He’d stopped there to make a phone call.

They then took Beasley’s wallet before killing him.

Police say a witness identified Madumelu and Kitchen as the shooters.

Tuesday, Beasley’s mother, Kathy DeRico, tearfully recalled the phone conversation with police when she learned her son had been killed.

“And my son was shot, out at the flea market, and he had died,” she said.

Both men are already serving prison sentences for similar robberies in the Columbus area.