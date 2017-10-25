Denise (DiVincenzo) Sudano Roberts Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Denise (DiVincenzo) Sudano Roberts, 66, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 due to complications from a stroke at Regency Hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

She was born October 4, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Genevieve R. DiVincenzo.

She was a 1969 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and received an associate degree from Youngstown State University in Early Childhood Development.

Denise retired from Delphi in 2001 and presently was working for Better Living Now for the last nine years.

She was very involved with Alcoholics Anonymous and had sponsored many women in AA. She enjoyed attending concerts and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Roberts of Howland whom she married August 1, 2015; two daughters, Alpha C. Sudano of Olmsted Falls and Venus (Shawn) Sudano Rehs of Cuyahoga Falls; stepson, Liam Roberts of Poland; five grandchildren, Sofia, Joseph, Ashley (Matthew), Elaina and John; siblings, Dante J. DiVincenzo of Warren, Andrea Shaw of Howland, Gabrielle “Gigi” DiVincenzo of Niles and Christopher A. DiVincenzo of Clinton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call Sunday, October 29 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Roberts, DiVincenzo and Sudano families.