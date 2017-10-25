Election November 2017: Joseph R. LoCicero

Joseph R. LoCicero is running for City Council.

Published:
Name: Joseph R. LoCicero
City of Residence: Canfield
Party Affiliation: Non-partisan
Office Desired: City Council

Why should you be elected
The Canfield 2016-2018 administration has created a Strategic Plan for our city. The Plan focus and objectives are based on citizen input through Town Halls, recent and past surveys, questionnaires, focus groups, “bench mark” studies of successful communities, and individual citizen feedback. Action plans are underway. Successful completion requires understanding and continuity in leadership.

Top three priorities
Build on Canfield’s long and rich history through:
1) Safety; supporting the current level of protection provided by the Canfield Police Department.
2) Balanced Budgets; through improved efficiency, increasing revenue without raising taxes and attracting, retaining, and growing small business’.
3) Improve property maintenance and zoning through clarifying requirements, improved communication and citizen involvement.

Biography
• Spouse: Madonna; married and children, Michelle Bleacher and Alicia LoCicero-Padial.

• Education: Youngstown East High School, Youngstown State University Bachelor of Engineering, Bowling Green University Post Graduate Study Organization Development and Cardinal Stritch University Masters in Management.

• Work experience: U.S. Steel, Delphi-Packard Electric, GM/Saturn Car Company and Harley Davidson Motor Company. Forty three years of private sector experience; the last twenty years with cutting edge companies. Experience includes change management, strategic planning, problem solving and decision making, action planning and measurement.

