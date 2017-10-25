Ellen I. Miller, Warren, Ohio – obit

WARREN, Ohio – Ellen I. Miller, 102, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at her home.

She was born March 11, 1915, in Madera, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Stephen and Suzanne (Stroka) Kitko.

On October 22, 1938, Ellen married Laurn D. Miller. They shared 68 wonderful years of marriage until his passing, November 17, 2006.

She was a school bus driver for LaBrae School District for seven years.

Ellen was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Warren.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling and embroidering.

Memories of Ellen will be carried on by her sons, Dave C. (Pamela) Miller, of Howland Township, Ohio and Laurn D. Miller, Jr. of Acapulco, Mexico; daughters, Mary Ellen (Michael) Bergeron, of Felton, California and Susan R. (Curt) Toot, of Braceville Township; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Beatrice Slywczak of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Margaret Stanhope of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Lucille Huston of Wellsville, Ohio.

Besides her husband, Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Matthew, David, Adam, Joseph and Frank Kitko; sister, Pamela Kitko; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 27 and one hour prior to services on Saturday, October 28 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in Braceville Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley or St. Paul Lutheran Church of Warren, in her memory.

Condolences can be sent to the Miller family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

