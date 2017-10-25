Frances A. Olson Newhouse Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Frances A. Olson Newhouse, 68, formerly of Poland, passed away Wednesday morning, October 25, 2017, at AustinWoods Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, surrounded by the love of her family.

Frances was born November 3, 1948, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Gus and Amelia Slabe Olson and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1967 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and was a supervisor at Omni Manor Care Center in Youngstown.

Fran was a former member of Poland Presbyterian Church and enjoyed football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Frannie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who helped to raise her eldest grandson, Anthony. She was also a pet lover and enjoyed her “fur babies” immensely.

Fran is survived by three children, Robert (Vicki) Newhouse of Youngstown, Lori (Shawn) Wissinger of Youngstown and David, Jr. (Shellie) Newhouse of Berlin Center; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Christopher, Robbie, Eddie, Keri, Shawn and Temperance; three great-grandchildren, Trinity, Tristan and Damian and a brother, Chaunce (Martha) Olson of Monroe, North Carolina.

A brother, Gus Olson, Jr., preceded Fran in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Fran’s family thanks the staff at AustinWoods, especially Cheree, Renee, Molly and Tanye, for the kindness shown and care given to Frannie and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fran’s name to Crossroad Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Green, OH 44685.

