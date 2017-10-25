Frank Winfield Collins, Sr. Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – Frank Winfield Collins, Sr., 88, of Center Church Road, Ellwood City, died Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at his home in Ellwood City.

He was born August 9, 1929 in New Castle, a son of the late Everett and Ethel (Hogue) Collins.

He was married to the late Marion L. (Hogue) Collins who died October 12, 2012.

Mr. Collins was a fitter and a guard at Etna Standard in Ellwood City retiring after 35 years.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean Era.

Mr. Collins was president of Local #1605 and enjoyed tinkering in his garage, the outdoors and walking. He also loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by one son, Frank W. Collins, Jr. and his wife, Debbie of New Castle; one brother, William Collins of Ellwood City; two grandchildren, Amber Devido and husband, Chris and Frank W. Collins III and one great-grandson, Christopher Devido.

He was preceded in death by one son, Scott R. Collins; two brothers, Robert and Donald Collins and one sister, Nettie Myers.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Dr. James Bibza of Center U.P. Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Center Church Cemetery.