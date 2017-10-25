Guilty pleas surprise sister of motorcyclist murdered in Youngstown

Related Coverage Defendants plead guilty to killing Masury man during robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A murder trial in Youngstown took a dramatic turn on Wednesday. The two Columbus step-brothers accused of killing Josh Beasley, of Masury, last November both decided to plead guilty in the middle of their trial.

Beasley’s sister, Beth Kowalski, sat inside the Mahoning County courtroom and saw the whole thing happen.

“I would have never thought that this is how this day was going to go,” she said.

She dreaded what she might hear in Wednesday’s testimony.

“Every day, you go in there and you relive that day over and over and over again,” Kowalski said.

On trial are David Madumelu and Daniel Kitchen, accused of robbing and then killing Kowalski’s brother at the Four Seasons Flea Market on Youngstown’s east side last fall. They’re also charged in the shooting of two women.

“More horrible details about the things that were done that night and live that nightmare for the rest of the week,” Kowalski said.

She expected more of the same on Wednesday until Madumelu quickly called out in court.

“The next witness came in. David stood up, decided he wanted to plead guilty. The entire court went into recess,” she said.

Kowalski said everything stopped. The jurors were excused and negotiations started on a plea deal.

A few hours later, both Madumelu and Kitchen pleaded guilty.

“It was a very crazy, emotional day,” Kowalski said.

Madumelu was sentenced to 34 years to life. Kitchen got 20 to life.

Kowalski said she feels relieved and thankful to the prosecutors, witnesses, and everyone who put the case together.

“Guilty, not guilty — nothing will ever bring him back but knowing you had people work so hard to get justice for our family is very, very comforting.”

She remembers her brother as a loving, caring man.

“He was very loved by his family and his friends,” she said. “Family and friends meant the same thing. It was the same word to him.”

