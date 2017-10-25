High school football Power Rankings – Week 9

2017 POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 8

10.) Liberty (7-2)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Leopards have won seven straight games by an average of 37 points per contest. But the only game that matters now is the next one. Liberty can win the AAC Blue Tier title and clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over undefeated Girard Friday night.

9.) Farrell (7-2)

Previous Rank: #9

The Steelers claimed the outright Region 1 title with a dominating 62-0 performance against Cochranton last Friday night. Farrell has now won four games by 58 points or more this season.

8.) East Palestine (7-2)

Previous Rank: #10

The Bulldogs’ seventh straight win was their biggest of the season, knocking off a playoff-bound Lisbon team 55-28 last Friday night. East Palestine is now just one win away from the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference championship and a trip to the Division VI playoffs.

7.) Poland (8-1)

Previous Rank: #7

The Bulldogs have already earned their trip to the Division IV playoffs this year, but there is much more to play for this Friday night. Up for grabs will be the AAC Red Tier title and a lifetime of bragging rights in the Battle of 224 when Poland hosts Canfield in our WKBN Game of the Week.

6.) Lakeview (8-1)

Previous Rank: #5

The Bulldogs won their eighth-straight game with a 38-0 shutout of Champion last Friday. Lakeview can now claim the AAC White Tier title with a win over Struthers this Friday and could earn a first-round home game in the Division IV playoffs if they’re successful.

5.) Grove City (9-0)

Previous Rank: #6

The Eagles won the Region 5 title outright and avenged two losses last year to Meadville, with a convincing 41-13 victory over the Bulldogs last Friday night. This is the third time that Grove City has finished the regular season undefeated over the last seven years.

4.) Wilmington (9-0)

Previous Rank: #4

The Hounds finished perfect in Region 2 play this year with a 24-14 victory over Slippery Rock last Friday night. This is the first time Wilmington has finished the regular season undefeated since 2006.

3.) Girard (9-0)

Previous Rank: #3

The Indians are one of five undefeated teams in our area, but they have been the most dominant of all of them. Girard is averaging over 50 points per game, and seven of their nine wins have been by 34 points or more.

2.) Canfield (9-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Cards remain undefeated after a 31-10 victory over Howland last Friday and are now one win away from the outright AAC Red Tier title. But that win will not come easy. On Friday night, Canfield will invade Poland for one of the last meetings between these two storied rivals in our WKBN Game of the Week.

1.) South Range (9-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Raiders earned their most impressive win of the season Friday night with a 46-28 victory over St. Clairsville, a team that was ranked Number One in Region 15. For South Range, six of their nine wins have now come against teams in playoff contention.