High school football Power Rankings – Week 9

The Liberty Leopards have won 7 games in a row for the first time since 2014 (9 in a row) by defeating Newton Falls, 52-6. The Leopards have topped their last three opponents by a combined total of 174-31.

10.) Liberty (7-2)
Previous Rank: Not Ranked
The Leopards have won seven straight games by an average of 37 points per contest. But the only game that matters now is the next one. Liberty can win the AAC Blue Tier title and clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over undefeated Girard Friday night.

The Farrell Steelers defeated Ft. LeBoeuf Friday night, 41-14.

9.) Farrell (7-2)
Previous Rank: #9
The Steelers claimed the outright Region 1 title with a dominating 62-0 performance against Cochranton last Friday night. Farrell has now won four games by 58 points or more this season.

The East Palestine Bulldogs remained perfect in the newly-formed Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference with a 55-28 victory over Lisbon Friday night.

8.) East Palestine (7-2)
Previous Rank: #10
The Bulldogs’ seventh straight win was their biggest of the season, knocking off a playoff-bound Lisbon team 55-28 last Friday night. East Palestine is now just one win away from the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference championship and a trip to the Division VI playoffs.

Dante Romano's big day led Poland past Hubbard, 26-7, Friday to improve to 8-1.

7.) Poland (8-1)
Previous Rank: #7
The Bulldogs have already earned their trip to the Division IV playoffs this year, but there is much more to play for this Friday night. Up for grabs will be the AAC Red Tier title and a lifetime of bragging rights in the Battle of 224 when Poland hosts Canfield in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Zach Rogers scored three touchdowns to lead Lakeview to a 38-0 win against Champion on Friday.

6.) Lakeview (8-1)
Previous Rank: #5
The Bulldogs won their eighth-straight game with a 38-0 shutout of Champion last Friday. Lakeview can now claim the AAC White Tier title with a win over Struthers this Friday and could earn a first-round home game in the Division IV playoffs if they’re successful.

Grove City routed Meadville 41-13 Friday to go to 9-0 and win the Region 5 title.

5.) Grove City (9-0)
Previous Rank: #6
The Eagles won the Region 5 title outright and avenged two losses last year to Meadville, with a convincing 41-13 victory over the Bulldogs last Friday night. This is the third time that Grove City has finished the regular season undefeated over the last seven years.

Wilmington stays unbeaten as the 'Hounds were dominant in their 52-0 win over visiting Hickory. The Greyhounds' defense posted their fifth shutout of the season and the offense rolled up over 300 rushing yards this evening.

4.) Wilmington (9-0)
Previous Rank: #4
The Hounds finished perfect in Region 2 play this year with a 24-14 victory over Slippery Rock last Friday night. This is the first time Wilmington has finished the regular season undefeated since 2006.

5 Waid TDs lead Girard past LaBrae, 55-21

3.) Girard (9-0)
Previous Rank: #3
The Indians are one of five undefeated teams in our area, but they have been the most dominant of all of them. Girard is averaging over 50 points per game, and seven of their nine wins have been by 34 points or more.

2.) Canfield (9-0)
Previous Rank: #1
The Cards remain undefeated after a 31-10 victory over Howland last Friday and are now one win away from the outright AAC Red Tier title. But that win will not come easy. On Friday night, Canfield will invade Poland for one of the last meetings between these two storied rivals in our WKBN Game of the Week.

South Range moves to 9-0 after a big road win at St. Clairsville.

1.) South Range (9-0)
Previous Rank: #2
The Raiders earned their most impressive win of the season Friday night with a 46-28 victory over St. Clairsville, a team that was ranked Number One in Region 15. For South Range, six of their nine wins have now come against teams in playoff contention.

