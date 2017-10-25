Howland site doesn’t make cut for second Amazon headquarters

Cleveland is still in the running and is the only location in northeast Ohio that meets all of Amazon's requirements

By Published: Updated:
The Cafaro Company is setting its sights on expanding development by the Eastwood Mall Complex. It plans on turning more than 100 acres of woodlands by Eastwood Field into a mixed use development.
Rendering courtesy of the Cafaro Company

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been determined that the Youngstown-Warren area does not meet the requirements for Amazon’s second corporate headquarters location. Now, the Regional Chamber and local leaders are hoping the company settles at a site in Cleveland.

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber submitted a bid for the location — Enterprise Park at Eastwood — earlier this month. The Cafaro Company even offered to sell the land in Howland to Amazon for $1.

The Valley missed out because it’s not 45 minutes from an international airport and does not have a population base of 1 million people.

Cleveland is still in the running for the Amazon headquarters. The exact location of the proposed site has not yet been revealed.

“Should Cleveland be selected for HQ2, the Youngstown-Warren area would inevitably grow,” said Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of Economic Development at the Regional Chamber. “The employment opportunities Amazon would bring — 50,000 jobs over 10 to 15 years — are undeniable, too.”

It is the only location in northeast Ohio that meets all of Amazon’s requirements.

Amazon will announce its chosen location sometime next year.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s