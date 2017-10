LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews are at the scene of a fatal crash on Route 18 in North Beaver Township.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near Moravia Presbyterian Church.

A semi-truck collided with another vehicle.

An ambulance and the coroner were called to the scene.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

