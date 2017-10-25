James Robert Ruby Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio – James Robert Ruby, age 77, died on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Concord Care of Cortland, Ohio.

He was born on December 15, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, the only child of Naoma Marguerite (Wright) and James Ernest Ruby.

Jim was a 1957 graduate of Youngstown North High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He served in the United States Army National Guard from 1963 until 1969.

Jim was an application engineer in the drafting department for Packard Electric of Warren and retired in 1992. He worked as a computer specialist for the Boyd’s Kinsman Home until 2005.

On December 18, 1976 he married Paula Louise Clute.

Jim was formerly a member of the Fowler United Methodist Church and the Kinsman Presbyterian Church and was active both churches as a lay leader, elder and a LOGOS director. He was currently attended the New Life Community of Vienna.

Jim was a Neil Diamond fan as well as a NASCAR and Indian’s fan. He enjoyed swing and square dancing, camping with the Good Sam Club and loved his cat, Scrappy.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Paula L. Ruby of Fowler, Ohio; two daughters, Nancy Ruby and husband, Jay Weiser of Austintown, Ohio and Jayme and husband, Chris Calnon of Tallmadge, Ohio; a son, Jeremy Ruby and wife, Karen Welch of Akron, Ohio and six grandchildren, Emery Grace and Reed Cannon, Nate and Aaron Weiser and Milo and Liam Ruby.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon at the New Life Community Church, 504 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, Ohio, with Pastor Scott Flanders officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at Noon.

Burial will follow in Dugan Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave. Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman is handling the arrangements where an online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.