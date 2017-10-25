Jeanne E. Perrett Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Jeanne E. Perrett, 84, died Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

Born Jeanne Elizabeth Huff June 3, 1933 in Apollo, Pennsylvania to Anna Mildred White Huff and John Huff.

She is survived by her brother Jack; her children, Anthony (Jennifer) Perrett, Brenda (Thomas) Mango, Carol (Jeffrey) Crowley and Bonelle Robbins; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jeanne is also survived by a cousin, Joan Bienia, who was more like a sister.

Jeanne was preceded in death by tree sons, Jamie, Kevin and Dean and her husband, Anthony, “Noonie” Perrett.

She worked several years for The Uniform shop and Cafaro Osteopathic Hospital.

She attended Calvary Christian Church.

In her youth she loved to roller skate and dance. She loved reading, attending Bible studies and sharing her wonderful lighthearted disposition with anyone she encountered. She left a legacy of love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all of her children and grandchildren and we are eternally grateful. Mom, we look forward to seeing you, dad and the boys on the other side!

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.