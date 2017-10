Justin A. Leo Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Officer Justin A. Leo, 31, of Girard, passed away following an injury sustained in the line of duty, on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Justin was born January 9, 1986, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of David and Patricia (Carson) Leo.

Justin was a 2004 graduate of Girard High School and had attended the University of Toledo and Youngstown State University before graduating from the YSU Police Academy in June 2009.

Justin worked for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and the Vienna Police Department prior to his appointment to the Girard Police Department on July 6, 2012.

He was a member of the Girard High School State Champion Cross Country Team in 2000, the Girard F.O.P. Lodge #52, the Girard Alumni Association and St. Rose Church.

Justin loved golfing with his dad and his old friends from the senior tees. He also umpired for the Girard baseball leagues and coached in the 4-6 youth basketball league.

Justin leaves to cherish his memory, his parents of Girard; his aunt, Denise Mitchell of Girard; his great-uncle, John (Mimi) Baglier of Canfield; great-aunts, Edith Paz of Sun City Center, Florida and Josephine Berezo, of Parkland, Florida and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jennie Ellen Leo and John and Lila Carson and his uncle, Donald Leo.

A funeral mass will be held on Sunday, October 29, 1:00 p.m. at Youngstown State University’s Beeghly Center, officiated by the Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw.

Public calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 28, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.

Justin will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery, following a private committal service.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Trumbull County Wolves Scholarship Fund/Justin Leo.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any condolences to the family.

