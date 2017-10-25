Liberty man accused of trying to light house, vehicle on fire

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police arrested a suspect who they said tried to light his house on fire.

Tariton Callier’s wife called police on Friday night to report that he poured gasoline throughout their house on Arbor Circle, according to a police report.

She told police that she had confronted him about cheating on her, which started a fight.

Callier’s wife admitted to burning several of their marriage items outside but said Callier threatened to blow her up inside of the house. She said he tried to run her over with the vehicle, at which time she fired a gun into the air to scare him off. She said Callier then grabbed lighter fluid and poured it inside the house, on the vehicle and throughout the garage, according to the report.

An officer arrived at the house to find a small fire next to the driver’s side door of a pickup truck. The officer also reported smelling gas.

Police said flammable liquid was spread throughout the house. Callier denied trying to light the house on fire, saying his wife shot at him and then poured the liquid inside the house and near his car.

Callier was arrested during which time he refused to comply with officers, the report stated. He accused the officer of kicking him in the head and back during his arrest and threatened to sue the police department.

Police said two shell casings were found near the truck, and a handgun hidden under a bush at the neighboring house.

Callier is charged with felonious assault, arson, resisting arrest and domestic violence.

