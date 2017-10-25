Man berates 911 after wife fatally stabbed in Strongsville

Related Coverage Sixth grade teacher killed in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (CNN) – The husband of a Strongsville middle school teacher found stabbed in her home berated a 911 dispatcher after finding her dead.

Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was found stabbed in her home on Blazing Star Drive late Monday night. She was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Her husband called 911 at 9 p.m. to report the incident. During the call, he said, “I think someone killed my wife.”

He went on to say that their house had been the target of recent break-ins, blaming police.

“We’ve asked people to watch our friggin area. We’ve had people attempt to break in this week. You people dropped the friggin ball,” he said.

Police reports detail a series of pranks and crimes that played out at the home over the last couple of months.

In September, Melinda Pleskovic called police to say someone had taken her car keys and was setting off her alarm. On October 19, reports show a door was found open with someone attempting to break into the home.

Police are still investigating the death of Melinda Pleskovic, who was a teacher at Strongsville Middle School. No one has been charged yet.