Man pleads guilty to raping his mother, says he blacked out

A Cincinnati man has pleaded guilty to raping his 63-year-old mother but has suggested he might have been drugged before the attack, causing him to black out

CINCINNATI (AP) – A Cincinnati man has pleaded guilty to raping his 63-year-old mother but has suggested he might have been drugged before the attack, causing him to black out.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the 46-year-old man initially said he wanted out of a plea deal but on Tuesday accepted an 11-year prison sentence.

A defense attorney says the man struggled with the idea of a long prison sentence.

Prosecutors say the man’s mother suffered a broken neck, bruises, cuts and bite marks during the assault earlier this year.

The man says he doesn’t know what happened. He says someone might have put something in his drink.

The Associated Press generally does not identify victims of sexual assault and is not naming the man to avoid identifying his mother.

