Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital

A motorcycle and car crashed head-on in Weathersfield.

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Weathersfield that sent a man to the hospital.

The accident happened a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Salt Springs Road.

Troopers say a man riding his motorcycle crashed head-on into a car that was going the opposite way.

The rider wasn’t wearing a helmet. He was taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and troopers aren’t sure why the vehicles collided.

“Every day motorists need to be aware that there are still motorcycles out there. People this time of year don’t associate motorcycles being out there, traveling on the roadways,” said Sgt. Daniel Jesse.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt and is not expected to be cited. Investigators are still determining whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

This is the third serious motorcycle crash in the area over the last week.

