Peggy Stevenson Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Peggy Stevenson, age 60, died Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Peggy was born September 14, 1957 in Warren to the late Homer and Virginia (Booth) Stevenson.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School and was a proud Bulldog!

Peggy taught ladies firearms classes at the Vienna Fish and Game Club. She was a certified NRA Instructor for Shotgun and Pistol. Peggy was a medical assistant, she worked for Dr. Kwatra for over 24 years.

She loved her family dearly and relished the holidays, she was especially fond of her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her brothers, Randy and Richard Stevenson.

Peggy is survived by her children, Michelle (Scott) Dolan of Cortland, Justin (Meredith) Daley of Brunswick, Megan Daley of Cortland and Tiffany Daley from Breakfast at Tiffany’s of Sharpsville, Pennsylvaia; partner, Bob Hill; four grandchildren, Tiffany Vega, Taylor Vega, Elizabeth Ann Daley and Sydney Daley and a brother, Gary LeMaster.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 30, 2017 at the Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland, where Pastor Bill Carter will celebrate Peggy’s life at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trumbull County Pound, 7501 Anderson Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44484.

