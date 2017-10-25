Peter Alan Moon Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Peter A. Moon, Sr., 69, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

Pete was born July 28, 1948 in Belvidere, Illinois to the late Charles Moon of Berea and the late Gloria Maggs of Farrell.

He was a 1966 graduate of Farrell High School and retired from the Lordstown Auto Plant.

Pete was an avid NASCAR fan and spent many weekends on the track infields cheering on Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He also loved camping and boating with his family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 30 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes-Madasz Chapel, Brookfield where a funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m.

Pete is survived by his wife, Denise Davis Moon of Brookfield; his son, Peter Moon II and wife, Tracie and grandson Ian; his daughter, Jessica Hoover of Kennerdell, Pennsylvania and husband, Adam and granddaughters, Maisy and Sadie; his stepson, John Bulick, Jr. of Brookfield and wife, Stephanie and grandson, John, granddaughter Reanna and great-granddaughters, Arianna and Saren; stepson, Chris Bulick of Masury and wife, Heidi; his stepmother, Shirley Moon of Berea; his sister, Cheryl Heckman of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews and families.

