Radio traffic, 911 calls tell chilling story in Girard officer shooting

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – As a community mourns the loss of beloved Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, the brutal facts involving the moments before his death are coming to light.

An official police report shows that two officers were dispatched on Oct. 21 to 408 Indiana Avenue in Girard on reports of a disturbance, possibly involving a gun.

A woman identifying herself in a 911 call as the girlfriend of the suspect, Jason Marble, said they had an argument and she left the house with her children. She called 911 after a neighbor told her there were gunshots coming from inside the house.

The woman told dispatchers Marble had been drinking all day.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Marble, who was standing just inside the doorway. At that time, Marble pulled out a gun and shot Leo — officer 324 — in the chest. The other officer, who was not named in the report, shot at Marble and killed him, the report stated.

911 dispatchers fielded calls from several nearby police departments, who called to see if Girard needed backup.

Leo was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment, where he later died of his injuries.

The crime scene was secured by several officers. The Trumbull County Homicide Task Force and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation took over the crime scene and the investigation.

