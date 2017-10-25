Report: Woman took off pants near Boardman store

Casey Johnston is charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct

Casey Johnston, public indecency.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sharon woman is facing charges after police said she was partially nude in a car parked near Sleepy Hollow Sleep Shop.

Casey Johnston, 22, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with public indecency, open container and disorderly conduct.

An officer noted in his report that he had been called to Plato’s Closet earlier that day on reports that Johnston was acting strangely in the store.

Two people with Johnston agreed to take her home. Police said Johnston’s sister was found to have a warrant and was arrested while Johnston’s friend agreed to wait with her until a licensed driver arrived to pick them up.

At around 7 p.m., Johnston’s grandparents arrived to pick her up at which time police said they found that Johnston wasn’t wearing pants.

During her arrest, police said Johnston began yelling profanities and tried to slip out of her handcuffs. While in the police cruiser, she began hitting her head on the partition, according to the police report.

Johnston’s grandfather gave police a towel to cover Johnston, police said.

Police also noted that Johnston had been drinking in the car and an open beer was found inside.

She’s being held at the Mahoning County Jail.

