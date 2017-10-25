Richard Clark McKeag Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, Richard C. McKeag, age 80, passed away in the Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born on May 27, 1937 in Avella, Pennsylvania to Clark McKeag and Lillian (Thompson) McKeag Wright.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Anne (Smith) McKeag; daughters, Susan (John) Krauss, Janice (Morgan) Davis all of Hermitage; grandchildren, David (Carolina) McKeag of York, Pennsylvania, Holly Davis of Hermitage; great-grandson, Zachary McKeag; siblings, nieces and nephews.

After high school Richard honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.

Afterward he spent his working life as a truck driver.

Family to receive friends in Unity Church Centre, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, Girard, Ohio 44420. DAY AND TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED.

Richard’s family respectfully asks that any donations be made to the church.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. Send condolences to Richard’s family by visiting www.crematepa.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.