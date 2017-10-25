Richard James DeMaria Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Richard J. DeMaria, 81, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

Richard was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 8, 1936 to Rocco and Alma (Kovach) DeMaria.

On April 4, 1964 Richard was united in marriage to the former Patricia Kozarich who preceded him in death on September 7, 2002.

Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp, upon his discharge he spent his career working for GM/Delphi.

Richard loved the outdoors. He was not only an avid hunter but a member of the NRA. He took great pride in his home and enjoyed working in his yard accompanied by his dog, Daisy.

Visitation for Richard will be held on Sunday, October 29 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes-Madasz Chapel, Brookfield.

Private burial will follow in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Richard is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Janice) DeMaria and Daniel (Aimee) DeMaria; his grandchildren, Rachel, Braydon and Brodie DeMaria; his sisters, Kathy May and Cheryl DeMaria and his sisters-in-law, Dorothy Kozarich and Jean Kozarich as well as many other relatives.

Besides his wife, Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 27 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.