Richard “Rick” Allen Zimmerman Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Richard “Rick” Allen Zimmerman, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 3, 1953, in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Wayne V. and Dorothy M. (Roberts) Zimmerman.

On November 22, 1977, Rick married the former Nora Buckridge. They shared 39 years of marriage and many happy memories.

Rick retired as a millwright with LTV Steel after 36 years of service.

He was a “Past Monarch” with Ali Babba Grotta, was a Mason with the Cortland Lodge 529 and enjoyed watching football and deer hunting.

Memories of Rick will be cherished by his wife, Nora Belle Zimmerman of Warren, Ohio; two sons, Wayne W. (Leslie) Zimmerman of Brookfield, Ohio and Richard Zimmerman, Jr. of New Springfield, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Besides his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his son, Clint E. Zimmerman; brothers, Chuck, Franics, Arlie, Frank and Bill and sisters, Betty Wise and Ann Long.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

The family will receive friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday, October 30 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and Family may send condolences to Rick’s family by visiting carlwhall.com.