Robert Edward Morgan Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Robert Edward Morgan, 79, of Salem, formerly of Alliance, died at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Courtyard on Lexington Avenue.

He was born on March 26, 1938 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of the late Frank Morgan and Mary (Fudoli) Morgan Grimm.

He was a retired gun repairman at GM Lordstown and served in the Army National Guard.

He was a former member of the St Joseph Catholic Church in Alliance.

He is survived by his sons, Michael and Steve Morgan, both of Alliance; two grandchildren and a half-brother, Harold (Arlene Smith) Grimm of Alliance.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank and Ronald Morgan, Nancy Morgan Funk and a half-sister, Martha Grimm Smith.

There will be no calling hours or services held.

A private family burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Alliance, Ohio.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem